The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of manslaughter using a firearm against a West Kootenay Traffic Services RCMP constable involved in a fatal shooting at a traffic stop in Castlegar in 2015.

Constable Jason Tait’s first appearance at Castlegar Provincial Court is scheduled for April 30.

The incident happened on January 25, 2015 on the Kinnaird Bridge when RCMP were responding to a complaint of an impaired driver. An RCMP vehicle stopped in front of a truck driven by Waylon Edey in an attempt to pull him over. It’s alleged that Edey continued driving towards RCMP and didn’t comply with orders to stop his truck and hit the back of the RCMP vehicle and was fatally shot.

The incident was reviewed by the Independent Investigations Office of BC. They finished their investigation in December 2016 and submitted a Report to Crown Council. The charge was approved following a review by senior Crown Counsel.

Since the matter is before the courts the BC Prosecution Service can’t comment on the charge or charge assessment process.