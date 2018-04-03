The Trail Smoke Eaters’ BCHL playoff run is in danger of coming to an end.

The Smokies fell to the Wenatchee Wild 2-1 in game three in front of over 2,500 fans at the Cominco Arena. While not their desired result, it was Trail’s best showing of the series.

The Smokies cracked the code first, going up 1-0 midway through the opening frame off a nice wrist shot from Spencer McLean, but that would be all the offense Trail would muster for the rest of the game.

The Smokies had plenty of chances, outshooting the Wild 28-23, but Wenatchee goaltender Austin Park saved the day time and time again.

The Wild would respond with three minutes left in the first period after a beautiful tip by captain AJ Vanderbeck.

The second period was played closely. At the halfway mark the Wild got a goal from Jasper Weatherby which would stand as the game winner.

The Smokies face Wenatchee in game four tomorrow night in a must-win game.

Wenatchee leads the best-of-seven Interior Division Finals 3-0 and will aim to complete the sweep to clinch a birth in the BCHL finals.