Monday’s grand opening of the Riverfront Centre in Trail was the culmination of a lot of hard work from the Trail & District Public Library Board. Chair Colleen Jones spoke at the ceremony to a crowd of over 200. She was happy to see so many people pass through the new integrated library, museum and visitor centre.

The old library location at the Memorial Centre closed in January. Jones says staff have been keeping busy moving everything to their new digs.

Jones says the Trail Smoke Eaters helped with a lot of the heavy lifting.

She adds people who toured the facility seemed to like what they saw.

The Riverfront Centre will be closed for a private function Friday to thank the many people and stakeholders who helped bring the project to fruition.