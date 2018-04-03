The Green Home Show in Creston and Castlegar is about being energy efficient in your home and community.

Community Energy BC’s Trish Dehnel says there will be local vendors showcasing different products to save home costs. Heat pumps, solar energy displays and even light bulbs are just a few.

Dehnel says there will also be information about electric vehicles.

The Green Home Show is being facilitated by the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Community Energy BC and Fortis BC.

It’s in Creston April 4th from 6 to 8 pm at the Rec Complex and in Castlegar April 5th from 6 to 8 at the Community Complex.