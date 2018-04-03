Austin is finally getting in some outdoor time now that spring is springing.

A snowy and chilly month of March in the West Kootenay is in the books. The coolest day of the month was the 30th when the temperature dipped to -7.7 degrees. That’s short of the record for March’s coolest day which was set on the 11th of 2009 at -16.5.

Weather forecaster Jesse Ellis with the Southeast Fire Centre says cool northwesterly flows drove the temperatures down.

The warmest day was the 30th at 15.5 degrees. That’s short of the record set on the 30th of 2004 when the mercury shot up to 23.1.

March brought 31 cm of snow. That’s short of the record of 58.9 cm set in 1971 but well over the average of 13.2 cm. Ellis says precipitation levels were about normal for March but cooler weather brought it in the form of snow.

Ellis adds we’re coming out of a La Nina winter and it was one of the West Kootenay’s snowiest seasons in years.

It was the fifth greatest amount of winter snowfall in the region on record.