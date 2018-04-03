You’re invited to join others in Trail for an evening stroll next month. Trail is holding another Evening Passeggiata event, which in Italian translates to “an evening stroll”.

Participants walk from the Aquatic Centre across the Columbia River Skywalk to the Esplanade. Trail’s communications and events coordinator Andrea Jolly says a lot of the vendors and information booths from last year’s event will be returning.

There will also be live music.

Jolly says it’s a great way to kick off the annual Silver City Days festival.

The Evening Passeggiata happens May 10. The event coincides with the first few days of Silver City Days.