The City of Castlegar will be working with students from Selkirk College's Forestry Technology program to reduce the risk of wildfire in the community, thanks to support from a wildfire mitigation grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

Forestry students at Selkirk College will be teaming up with City of Castlegar staff and the fire department. They’re working on a project to help with FireSmart assessments on private properties. The project is being boosted by a $20,000 Columbia Basin Trust wildfire mitigation grant.

Latanzio says it should be a good learning experience.

He says they have some areas mapped out to launch the project. Their initial focus will be towards 24th Street. He says there is a lot of fire fuel on the ground out there.

Lattanzio reminds residents that burning yard and garden waste within the city is not allowed. You’re asked to bring it to the disposal facility by the Castlegar Rec Complex.

Campfires 1m high by 1m wide are ok.