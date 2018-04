A local politician played a big role in securing the addition of three paramedic positions to serve Castlegar. Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy says its something the city has been working towards for years. She says the area is strained for resources and staff are doing their best to keep up.

She expects the paramedics to be here later this spring. When the positions are filled Castlegar will boast four full time paramedics.

Currently Castlegar is served by just one full time paramedic.