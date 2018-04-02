It’s a happening for the City of Trail and its residents. The brand new Riverfront Centre Library-Museum is open.

There was a grand opening ceremony earlier today with about 200 people in attendance. The event featured a plaque reveal, speeches and a ribbon cutting. Mayor Mike Martin was among the guest speakers. He thanked everyone who helped bring the project to fruition. He also spoke to the building’s pristine location.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy also spoke at the event. She says the building will garner attention across the province. She told the crowd a story about an interaction she had passing through town with a student intern. Suffice it to say, he was impressed.

The building’s main floor features a number of artifacts belonging to the Trail Historical Society. The library is on the top floor featuring views of the Columbia River and the Columbia River Skywalk. South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings admired the sports collection.

Over 50,000 books have been moved from the old library, the Trail Smoke Eaters helped with a lot of the legwork.

The building is also the new home to Trail’s Visitor Centre.

It’s open for business starting tomorrow but will be closed Friday for a private function thanking stakeholders and others who helped with the project.