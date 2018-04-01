The Trail Smoke Eaters are down but not out. After games 1 and 2 in their third round BCHL playoff series with the Wenatchee Wild the Smokies find themselves in a 2-0 series deficit. Both games were played in Wenatchee

Game 1 started with promise for the Smokies who took a 1-0 lead into the second period off the heels of a Levi Glasman goal. The Wild would respond with 3 goals in short order in the second period. The Smokies narrowed the gap slightly in the third period but wound up taking a 5-2 loss.

Game 2 Saturday was more of the same. Trail had trouble getting much traction in Wenatchee’s end or even breaking through center ice. Trail managed just 17 shots while Jasper Weatherby had a 3 point night for the Wild in a 4-2 win. Wenatchee remains unbeaten at home during the playoffs.

The series shifts back to Trail for games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Wednesday.