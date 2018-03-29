The Independent Investigations Office of BC has completed its investigation of a fatal police shooting in 2014 in the Slocan Valley. Two officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Slocan resident Peter de Groot on October 14 of that year. He was 45-years-old.

The incident happened when officers responded to a dispute with de Groot and another person on October 9, 2014 and he fired a shot at RCMP. He fled and was found three days later in a remote cabin and was fataly shot after allegedly drawing his gun on the officer who found him.

BC RCMP Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr was critical about how long it took the investigation to unfold. The IIO says the investigation was lengthy because they had to determine if excessive force was used.

Click here to view the IIO’s public report. Click here to see Butterworth-Carr’s statement regarding the investigation.

We’ll have more on Monday.