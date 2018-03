There was a small landslide in Trail this morning. It happened on the 2200 block of Riverside Avenue just past the old bridge at 2:30 am.

The city says there’s no impact to traffic along Riverside Avenue and none of the nearby structures are threatened by the slide.

The resident adjacent to the slide has been temporarily relocated as a safety precaution.

You’re asked to contact Trail’s public works department with any questions at 250-364-0842.