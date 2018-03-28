The Castlegar Fire Department is reminding residents that open burning is not allowed within the city. Chief Sam Lattanzio says they’ll consider it for “FireSmarting” properties which are hard to get to, but a site visit and permit is required.

Lattanzio says people are eager to clean out their yards with warmer weather arriving. Residents are asked to bring their yard and garden waste to the disposal facility by the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex.

Lattanzio says crews responded to four complaints of open burning as of this afternoon. He says in each instance they educated the residents who all willingly complied.

He worries they may be kept busy with such complaints with the long weekend approaching.

Lattanzio says another big issue is people burning demolition and construction waste. He says that material should never be burned.

Castlegar’s open burning bylaw doesn’t apply to campfires on private property. They’re fine as long as they’re no larger than 1m in height by 1m in width and at least 3m away from any structures. Only use clean and dry campfire wood and make sure the fire is contained. Property extinguish it when finished.