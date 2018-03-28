Two Kootenay colleges have cashed in on the BC Government’s recent $5.4 million investment for equipment upgrades for tech and trades students. Both Selkirk College and the College of the Rockies get $310,455.

Selkirk College president Angus Graeme says most of the funds are dedicated to improvement for trades students at Nelson’s Silver King campus.

He says it’s important students use modernized equipment so they’re better prepared to enter their desired sectors upon graduation. He adds it’s hard to keep up in some cases as equipment is continuously changing.

The province aims to fund an additional 2,900 tech spaces by 2023.