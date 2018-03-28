There will be an event in Castlegar next month to shed light on the province’s opioid crisis and its local impacts.

The event is a partnership between ANKORS and community health and social service providers. Its funded by the Community Action Initiative and the City of Castlegar. City councillor Deb McIntosh is one of the event’s organizers. She says its a chance to get educated about the crisis.

Interior Health announced in January that 16 people died from Fentanyl detected overdoses in 2017 in the Kootenay-Boundary. McIntosh says that will be one of the topics at the event. There will also be a panel discussion on trauma and moving forward.

The event is April 12 at the Castlegar Rec Complex. It runs from 11:30 am until 8:30 pm. It’s free but you’ll need to register by April 5. Guests who can’t make the earlier portion of the event are allowed to come after 5:00 pm to hear guest speakers but registration is still required. You can sign up here.

Illicit drug overdoses killed over 1,400 people in BC last year with 81% instances believed to be caused by Fentanyl.