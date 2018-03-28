Junior box lacrosse is coming to the West Kootenay next month.

The West Kootenay Timberwolves will be joining the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League this summer. They’ll face other tier 2/3 teams from Cranbrook and Southern Alberta. The T-Wolves will play their home games out of Rossland and Castlegar.

Alumni from minor lacrosse teams and new players are welcome. They’re seeking male and female players between the ages of 17 and 21.

The league’s regular season begins April 20. The T-Wolves will play 7 home games.

Click here to register.