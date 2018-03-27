The Village of Warfield is mourning the loss of a former mayor and community leader. Jim Nelson passed away Friday morning.

Deputy mayor and village councillor Arlene Parkinson says he wore many hats in the community including that as chief of the volunteer fire department. She says Nelson thoroughly enjoyed his time with the fire department.

Nelson served as Warfield’s mayor for 15 years from 1996 til 2011. Parkinson says she knew Nelson for nearly 40 years.

Parkinson says he loved serving the community in his many roles. She says his office door was always open for anybody in the community when he was mayor.

Trail mayor Mike Martin opened Monday’s city council meeting with a statement regarding Nelson’s passing. Martin praised Nelson’s leadership and dedication to Warfield.

Parkinson says the village is planning a celebration of his life for early May.