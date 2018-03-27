Trail’s mayor says he’s disappointed to be losing a valuable member of city council.

Mike Martin says he was shocked to hear Kevin Jolly will be leaving council. Jolly announced at Monday’s city council meeting that he’s stepping aside as of April 30 to begin a new job with a credit union in Fort St. John. Martin says he wishes him well.

Jolly was first elected to city council in 2011 and again in 2014. Martin says Jolly held three key portfolios for the city. He praised Jolly’s efforts as chair of the airport steering committee.

Martin says there won’t be a by-election to fill the vacancy left by Jolly’s imminent departure. He says there’s no need to hold one with municipal elections coming up in October. Trail City Council will be a “party of five” until then.

Martin thanked Jolly for his years for service to the city. Jolly still plans to keep a residence in Trail. He’s lived in the Silver City for the past nine years.