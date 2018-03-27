The Robson Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating another successful fundraiser.

They held their fifth annual boot drive at Johnny’s Grocery and Gas Saturday. Captain Dustin LePage says the bar was set quite high for this year after last year’s event raised $7,309 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. He wasn’t sure if they’d break that record this year, but they did.

Over the past five years the event has raised nearly $34,000 for the charity. LePage says he’s “blown away” by the level of support the community continues to show for their charitable initiatives.

LePage says he’s grateful for the support the community showed this year with snow falling most of the day. They were collecting donations for 12 hours.

The RVFD will now switch their fundraising focus to this summer’s Firefighter Games. The event also raises funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.