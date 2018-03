Come on Wylie! Use the low-flow!

It’s time to get rid of your high-flow 13 litre toilet!

The City of Castlegar has brought back its toilet rebate program to entice people to make the switch to a 6 litre model. Councillor Dan Rye says the program has been quite popular in the past. He adds it has a bigger budget this year.

Rye says there’s a few ways for residents to cash in on the rebate.

He adds now is a great time to switch to a low flow model with the city’s new water rate structure in place.

Click here for more information.