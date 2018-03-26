The Trail Smoke Eaters have reached the BCHL’s final four.

The Smokies beat the Penticton Vees 4-2 in game 7 of their second round series to win the best-of-seven 4-3. Trail’s win ensures there will be a new Fred Page Cup champion this year.

The defending champions outshot Trail 39-29 but Smokie goalie Adam Marcoux stood tall. Trail got a big game out of their leading regular season scorer Ross Armour. He had a two goal night including the game-winner.

The Vees came into the series as heavy favourites after posting the league’s best regular season record. They came into the series hot after an impressive first round sweep of the Coquitlam Express. They won games 1 and 2 to jump out to an early lead in the series. When it shifted to Trail for games 3 and 4 the Smokies squared things up with two impressive wins. They added a key win in game 5 in Penticton but fell 6-1 in game 6 Saturday in Trail which forced the series to go the distance.

Over 4,300 fans showed up for game 7 at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre.

Trail will play the Wenatchee Wild in round 3.