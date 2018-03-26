Kevin Jolly (third from left) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the new terminal building at Trail Regional Airport in November, 2017.

A Trail City Councillor is stepping aside.

Kevin Jolly announced at tonight’s city council meeting that he’s accepted a job with a credit union in Fort St. John which means he’ll be unable to fulfill his duties as a councillor.

Jolly was first elected to council in 2011 and was re-elected in 2014. He’s originally from Vancouver Island but has lived in Trail for the past 19 years. He calls the Silver City his “adopted home”.

He says picking a highlight from his time with council is difficult as there’s a lot that he’s proud of. He says seeing some capital projects come to fruition over this recent term has been great.

Jolly called the announcement “bittersweet”. Mayor Mike Martin thanked Jolly for his service to the city and the rest of council applauded when Jolly finished speaking.

He offered this message for Trail residents as his parting words.

There won’t be a by-election to fill the vacancy at the council table when his resignation takes effect April 30. His position will be filled in October’s municipal elections.