Castlegar is getting three new full time paramedics to serve the area. BC Emergency Health Services made the announcement earlier today. City Councillor Sue Heaton Sherstobitoff says it’s a good start, but she’d like to see more done. She worries paramedics in our region remain under-served in terms of available resources.

Heaton-Sherstobitoff worries ambulances are still being used to transfer patients to appointments. She says they should be kept available for 911 calls. She would like to see alternative options brought in such as handy darts.

Earlier this year Castelgar was identified as a community involved in a review for BCEHS’s action plan. Heaton-Sherstobitoff says she’s glad the city is being heard.

She’s calling for residents to continue sharing their stories about long ambulance wait times. The new paramedics are expected to be here later in the spring.