Selkirk College students in the Education Assistant and Community Support Worker program know how to throw one heck of a party! La Fiesta at the Castlegar campus was a hit with the crowd of over 200. The event is meant to promote diversity and people are encouraged to share their differences and stories. Selkirk College president Angus Graeme says it was great to see students and the community come together.

Instructor Jane Green has helped organize plenty of these celebrations. She says it was great to see so many people try their best moves in the flash mob dance.

Sudent Kim Peebles emceed the event and helped with lots of the choreography. She says the turnout exceeded her expectations. She says hearing the many guest speakers was a highlight.

The event even featured a book launch! Former student Cody Simmons had a booth set up for people to check out “Welcome to Codyville”.

He says he makes time to come back for the event every year.

The event also featured an art gallery, food from the Food Service Worker program based out of the Trail campus and music and dancing.