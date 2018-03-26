Brian Malito (centre) is a Grade 12 student from J L Crowe Secondary School in Trail. He’s competed in four RoboGames including the first one held in Nelson in 2010. RoboGames 2018 will be held April 28 at Selkirk College Castlegar Campus.

Robogames at Selkirk College is a little over a month away and the event’s director is expecting the biggest turnout yet. Brad Pommen says the event is into it’s sixth year and competitors are getting younger.

The event will feature six different competitions including a new baloon-popping event. He says competitors are getting younger each year which is indicitive of the advances in the local robotics sector.

Pommen’s expecting upwards of 60 teams this year. He says the event is designed to promote science and technology in a fun way.

Registration ends April 6. The event goes April 28th at the Castlegar Campus starting at 10:00 am and ends at 3:00 pm.