The Village of Fruitvale is looking to hire a finance specialist.

The successful candidate will be responsible for payroll, accounts payable, the property tax and utility systems, cemetary financial records and assisting with accounting functions.

The village is looking for somebody with five years experience in a similar role and vadim accounting software knowledge is considered essential.

Your application must be sent to the village by Thursday at 3:00 pm.

This is a CUPE Local 2087 position.