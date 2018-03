The Regional District of Central Kootenay is hoping to set up a meeting with the Minister of Forests, Land and Natural Resource Operation, Doug Donaldson.

CAO Stuart Horn says they want to address concerns raised by residents in Laird Creek and elsewhere.

Area D Director Aimee Watson says part of the concern is there’s no safety over site with the current model.

The RDCK Board directed staff to send a letter to Minster Donaldson and hope a meeting will come afterward.