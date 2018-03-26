The Regional District of Central Kootenay is undertaking a big project that will help mitigate the risk of flood-related disasters.

It’s happening across the RDCK, including municipalities.

General Manager of Development Services Sangita Sudan says they received $500,000 from the federal and provincial governments for the Flood and Geohazard Risk Assessment.

She says the information will help develop new bylaws.

The first phase of the risk assessment will be completed next March.

The last assessments were done in the 1980’s.

Sudan says there’s usually a flood risk every year, but what that will look like this year isn’t known yet.