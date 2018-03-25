The Trail Smoke Eaters failed to seal the deal with a 3-2 lead over the Penticton Vees in their best-of-seven second round series. A record crowd of over 3,100 fans packed the Cominco Arena for game six Saturday only to see the Smokies fall 6-1 to the Vees.

Vees forward Marcus Mitchell had a hat trick and forward Massimo Rizzo had a two goal night.

Trail’s lone goal came from Tyler Ghirardosi early in the third period with the game well out of reach by that point.

The Smokies were outshot 36-19.

The series, now tied 3-3, shifts to Penticton Monday night for a series-deciding seventh game.