The Regional District of Central Kootenay wants to help residents capitalize on energy efficiency opportunities at home. They’re hosting a pair of Green Home Shows in Creston and Castlegar next month with the Community Energy Association.

RDCK senior energy specialist Trish Dehnel is facilitating the events which are sponsored by Fortis BC.

They’ll go over local resources for renovations which prioritize energy efficiency, cost savings and comfort.

No registration is required and there will be dessert and refreshments.

The Creston show goes April 4 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Creston & District Community Complex.

The Castlegar event is April 5 at the Castlegar & District Community Complex from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There’s also a workshop planned at the Castlegar complex April 6 at 3:00 pm.