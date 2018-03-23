Check your smoke detectors.

If yours is a Kidde model number PI2010 or PI9010 it might be part of a massive recall.

Castlegar fire chief Sam Lattanzio says some may have been sold in local stores.

Some of the units had yellow caps left on the smoke sensors which means the alarm may not be able to detect smoke.

Lattanzio says he’s seen recalls for fire products before.

The alarms were sold between January 2016 and October of last year. No injuries have been reported.

Lattanzio advises residents to check now and not delay.

He says you should look for the yellow cap.

The company says 40,000 units were sold in Canada.