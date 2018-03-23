The Regional District of Central Kootenay has implemented a water quality advisory for those using the South Slocan Water System. Recent tests indicate the current water is quality is fair.

Manager of utility services Jason McDiarmid says this is due to increased turbidity from heavy rain and snow melt.

McDiarmid says the health risk is low but the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems can take some precautions.

Health risks increase as turbidity rises.

McDiarmid says the RDCK will let residents know when the situation improves.

The RDCK apologizes for any inconvenience the water quality advisory may cause.