The Trail Smoke Eaters are getting plenty of love on social media for a highlight reel goal from their playoff series with the Penticton Vees.

Forward Tyler Ghirardosi of Montrose scored a goal to help the Smoke Eaters to tie their series with Penticton and the goal has been shared by TSN, Bar Down and Global News.

It already has over 80,000 views on TSN’s instagram account.

