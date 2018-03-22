The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is establishing itself as a provincial leader for curbside waste collection.

Solid waste management coordinator Tim Dueck says well over 14,000 residents from east of Fruitvale to Big White receive garbage and recycling collection service.

That’s over 90% of RDKB residents.

He adds 40% will have access to their green bin program for kitchen scraps collections.

Dueck says the RDKB is the only jurisdiction in BC’s interior that offers the green bin service. He says it’s popular on the coast in Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island.

He says this keeps organics away from local landfills.

Curbside service expanded to an additional 500 residents in Bridesville and along the Granby River in January.

Dueck says it’s not easy to run the service in some remote areas.

The RDKB has recycling depots and district landfill sites in Rock Creek, Greenwood, Grand Forks, Christina Lake and McKelvy Creek in Trail.

Dueck says they’re working on expanding the green bin program further as well.