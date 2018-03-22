Wylie Henderson (pictured) looking for some bar-downski

It was fun while it lasted, but warmer weather has forced the closure of the two outdoor ice rinks at Castlegar’s Kinnaird Park.

The rinks were disassembled for the season earlier this month.

Civic works director Lucas Pitts says this was an inevitability.

The rinks opened for the winter around Christmas.

A surge of warmer weather towards the end of January forced the rinks to close for a few weeks but they were reopened in February.

Pitts says the rinks were a hit with residents this year.

The rinks will return next winter when weather permits.