Blame it on the weather!

A Mir Lecture series event planned at the Civic Theatre in Nelson tonight has been cancelled.

Cara-Lee Malange, Selkirk College’s Mir Centre coordinator, says tonight’s event with Mark Bray will not go as planned because weather on the east coast has grounded his flight.

She says they’ll look into rescheduling the event in the spring.

Selkirk College will be posting reimbursement information on their website for those who bought tickets.

Bray is a historian and author.

He wrote Antifa: The Anti Fascist Handbook.