The Trail Smoke Eaters have tied their second round BCHL playoff series with the Penticton Vees.

The Smokies registered a 6-3 win in game four of the best-of-seven series to tie the Vees 2-2.

Trail sealed the deal with three third period goals including the game winner from defender Seth Barton.

Forward Kale Howarth chipped in a goal and assist and linemate Ross Armour picked up his first goal of the playoffs.

The Smokies were 2/4 on the power play.