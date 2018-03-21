You still have time to have a look at the Kootenay Gallery’s two exhibits on climate change and global warming.

Curator Maggie Shirley says the exhibits will be up until April 14.

There’s two events planned to send off the exhibits on their last day.

One features a discussion with glaciologist Ben Pelto.

The other is a workshop with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

It will explore sollutions to make the world a better place.

Those events take place in the afternoon between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

The gallery will be showing a ski documentary April 6 as part of their “Snow Longer” event.

The screening begins at 7:00 pm.