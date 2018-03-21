The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has approval to collect a 2% Municipal Regional District Tax in some Boundary communities.

The levy, also known as the Hotel Tax, will be applied to sales of short term accommodation in Grand Forks, rural Grand Forks, Christina Lake, West Boundary Greenwood and Midway.

RDKB chair Roly Russell says the tax will be reinvested in the local tourism sector.

Russell says the tax will find local tourism marketing, programs and projects in the Boundary Country.

The RDKB has partnered with the Boundary Museum Society to help promote the area as a tourism destination in BC.

The society will collaborate with surrounding tourism associations like Destination BC.

They want to increase bed stays in the region with a focus on the shoulder season.