The Province’s support of the 2018 Sport Chek Canadian National Technical Ski Championships will bring a welcome tourism boost to people still recovering from last year’s wildfires, by shining an international spotlight on the city of Rossland.

“Spring is here – a great time to welcome competitors and visitors from around the world to the beautiful Kootenays,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare. “Our government’s support of these ski championships will enable this event to be broadcast internationally, attracting people to Rossland and surrounding communities. I’m confident this support will help the many families who rely on tourism by bringing more visitors to this beautiful area of British Columbia.”

British Columbia is providing $50,000 through the ministry’s Tourism Events Program to help promote the event, and support media activities related to livestreaming and advertising. The funding will enable the live webcast of the national championships to an estimated 50,000 viewers throughout Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. An additional $10,000 from the provincial Sport Division’s Hosting BC Program will further support the event.

More than 1,000 spectators and athletes are expected to attend the national championships, with most coming from outside Rossland. Visitors will stay in Rossland, Trail and Castlegar for up to 10 days, providing an estimated economic return of $4 million. Event organizers are also working to entice visitors to extend their stay and explore the region beyond Rossland.

“This national event will heighten global interest in Rossland and surrounding communities as a premier sporting and tourism destination,” said Christine Andison, a director on the Board of Tourism Rossland. “I am grateful for the government’s investment in this event. This funding will strengthen our efforts to leverage this opportunity, which will contribute to the vitality and prosperity of this region in the province.”

The Sport Chek Canadian National Technical Ski Championships, which are celebrating a milestone 50th anniversary this year, will be held at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, March 21-24, 2018. The event will be streamed online via Alpine Canada’s website and social channels, BC Alpine’s website, and Red Mountain Resort’s website and social media channels.