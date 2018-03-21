Students practice their moves for the flash mob at La Fiesta Monday.

La Fiesta goes next week at Selkirk College and students in the Education Assistant and Community Support Woker program are getting ready.

The inclusive celebration happens Monday at the pit at the Castlegar campus.

Student Kim Peebles is one of the event’s organizers.

Peebles teached some of the moves that will be shown off in the flash mob dance.

It will be done to the tune of “Better When I’m Dancing” by Meghan Trainor.

She says there’s a lot of other things to experience at the event.

Peebles says students look forward to the celebration every year.

La Fiesta draws about 200 people annually.

It starts at noon Monday in the pit.