Now might be a good time to practice keeping your speed down in school zones.

When spring break ends RCMP Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment will be concentrating on school zone enforcement from April 3-6.

Inspector Tim Olmstead says they want to make sure drivers are obeying posted speed limits in school zones.

Speed limits in school zones are 30 km/hour and are in effect from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on regular school days Monday to Friday.

Olmstead says they’re doing this to help keep students safe.

They’ll also be checking to make sure drivers are following the rules around stopped school buses.

It’s illegal to pass one in either direction when they have their stop signs out and lights flashing.

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment consists of nine almalgamated RCMP detachments in our region.

They include Castlegar, Grand Forks, Kaslo, Midway, Naksup, Nelson, New Denver, Salmo and Trail.