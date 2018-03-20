The Trail Smoke Eaters prevailed in a bonafide BCHL playoff classic in front of over 2,200 fans.

The Smokies edged the Penticton Vees 4-3 in overtime in game three of their second round series.

Trail had the lead for most of the third period but surrendered the tying goal with less than 20 seconds to go in regulation time.

Overtime wouldn’t last long.

Trail forward Carter Jones sealed the deal after just over a minute and a half of extra time.

It was Penticton’s first loss of the playoffs.

The Smokies are down 2-1 in the best-of-seven.