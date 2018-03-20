The captain of the Robson Volunteer Fire Department says they’ll have a hard time breaking last year’s record of boot drive donations, but they’re going to give it a try.

Dustin LePage says their annual boot drive is one of their biggest events of the year.

Last year they raised over $7,300 dollars for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

LePage says the record will be hard to break but is sure they can get close.

He adds the community always shows lots of support for the fire department’s charitable initiatives.

The fifth annual boot drive happens Saturday at Johnny’s Grocery and Gas on Broadwater Road.

They’ll be out rain or shine from 7:00 am til 7:00 pm.