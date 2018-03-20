It’s all about those “bear necessities”.

Spring is here and hibernation season for bears in our region is drawing to a close.

Wildsafe BC provincial coordinator Frank Ritcey says it’s important to manage attractants properly with bears searching for potential food sources.

Ritcey says garbage is a common food source.

He says there’s steps you can take to help ensure bears don’t get into your garbage

Ritcey says it causes a lot of problems when bears get food-conditioned, especially around this time of year.

This is because bears will return to areas where they’ve had past successes finding food sources.

A black bear was recently spotted in Montrose.

Earlier this month the Nelson Police Department reported a spike in bear activity in the community.