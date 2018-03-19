High rental prices in the Lower Mainland are helping Castlegar’s reputation as an arts hub.

Chief administrator Chris Barlow says Castlegar is open for business and is offering an open door for musicians and artists in need of affordable studio space.

He says people are taking notice of the local arts scene with the Kootenay Gallery and Sculpurewalk playing big roles.

Barlow says many artists are being priced out of the Lower Mainland.

He adds Castlegar has a lot of affordable studio space.

Sculpturewalk executive director Joy Barrett says she’s seen an influx of Vancouver artists moving to our region.

Kootenay Gallery executive director Val Field says they’re privileged to work with artists from all over the province to highlight their talents locally.