The 6th Annual Kootenay Music Awards went this weekend in Nelson.

There were 170 nominations in total from 36 distinct areas in the East and West Kootenay.

Four winners were from Nelson among the 11 categories including Dekker for Best Electronic Song and the Hillties for Best Reggae Song.

Other winners from the area include Sexton Blake from Rossland for Best Music Video and Rainboard from Salmo for Best Rock Song.

The Spirit Bar at the Hume won for Best Music Venue.

A life time achievement award went to The Pride: Mike (Hoola) Paine and Sara Spicer Pain.

This year’s Artist of the Year Award went to Dawson Rutledge from Crankbrook.

Prizes include studio recording time, a professional photo shoot, instruments rentals, and exposure for the Best Music Video at the Civic Theatre.

Click here for a full list of winners.