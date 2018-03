The Village of Fruitvale hopes to streamline operations at the Sanitary Sewer Treatment Plant thanks to a funding injection from the federal gas tax fund.

The village’s grant is worth over $71,000.

CAO Mike Maturo says this will allow them to identify and address excess flows into the piped conveyance system.

Fruitvale’s annual sewer fees will be based upon more reliable estimates of necessary capacity at the plant.