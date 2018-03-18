An end appears to be in sight for the long awaited arrival of a pickelball court in Oasis.

Area B director Linda Worley says the Oasis recreation society is getting a $35,000 Columbia Basin Trust rec infrastructure grant to build the court.

She says people in the community are quite excited and adds it should bring in visitors as lots of groups tour the region’s many pickelball courts.

She’s not sure when it will be ready but says work should start soon.

Worley says people are excited about the new court.

She adds its not often Oasis gets approved for these kinds of projects.