You’ll want to make sure you carry some spare change for parking meters if your planning to visit the Riverfront Centre in Trail when it opens.

The city says customers will use metered parking spots when visiting the new facility for now.

Councillor Sandy Santori says the recent sale of the Crown Point Hotel caused a number of parking spots in the downtown area to vanish.

The city had floated around the idea of putting together a parking lot for customers.

Santori says the parking decision will be revisited.

He adds he’s excited for the upcoming grand opening of the integrated library/museum.

The grand opening is April 2.